Tally is up and in demand

According to Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, the top skill that employees wanted to pick up in June 2021 was Tally ERP, which saw a 431 per cent increase in course consumption. This was closely followed by Goods and Services Tax with the Oracle Developer course being a distant third. Significantly, cryptocurrency trended among the top 10 courses that employees were signing up for. The list is based on the registrations for courses on Udemy's corporate product Udemy Business.