Women@Work

A new global survey by Deloitte finds that nearly 57 per cent women in India — far higher than the global average of 42 per cent — say that their career is not moving as per their expectations. Mental health problems (cited by 42 per cent Indian women, as against the 29 per cent in the global sample) and physical health problems (40 per cent as against the global 22 per cent) are big inhibiting factors for those unhappy with their career graphs. Only 31 per cent Indian women say their employer’s support during the pandemic has been sufficient.