The once poster boy of the fintech world is said to have a larger-than-life aura around him. An incident that took place just ahead of the New Year may have sent out a wrong message not just to members of the fintech fraternity but also the Big Daddy overseeing them. Apparently, a massive training session for fintech players was held in God’s own land. Let’s not get into who organised it, but an invitation from them is not something you would brush off. It’s a powerful non-corporate entity. But guess what, with the who’s who of the fintech world in attendance, represented by the founders and the top management, our poster boy alone was missing. The reason: he was exhausted after his company’s offsite. That definitely didn’t go down well with the organisers. As things stand now, would it have been different had he been humble and present?

