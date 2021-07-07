Dilip Kumar: From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood mourns legendary actor

The Bollywood fraternity, including actors from multiple generations, took to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday morning, at the age of 98, due to prolonged illness.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted from the actor’s official account.

“We are from God and to Him we return,” the update added.

The actor had been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar, to address certain medical issues, as per an update from his official Twitter account. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the non-Covid facility since Tuesday, as per reports.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in the film Jwar Bhata (1944). He has worked in over 65 films in his five-decade career.

His most popular films include the epic historical drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Gunga Jumna (1961), and Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

The actor is also feted for his roles in Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), the social drama Daag (1952) and the intense Devdas (1955).

Social media saw an outpouring of tributes from celebrities in the film world.

Dilip Kumar: Actor and Star who grew with India as it evolved

“An institution has gone,” said legendary actor and Dilip Kumar’s former co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

“Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss...Deeply saddened,” Bachchan added.

“Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

“Deepest condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar,” actor Ajay Devgn captioned an old picture of him with the veteran actor.

“To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Sunny Deol wrote on social media, “End Of An Era! #DilipKumar Sahab! You will always be missed.”

“Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!” said actor Suniel Shetty.

“A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti,” Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter.

“We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar,” said comedian and actor Vir Das.

“One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today’s generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever,” read a tribute from actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, known mononymously as Siddharth.

“You’ve inspired generations Yusuf Sahab. And you’ll continue to inspire many more. #TheRealSuperStar #DilipKumar,” wrote actor Sharib Hashmi.