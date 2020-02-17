Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus
SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and blue-collar workers, has raised ₹7 crore in funding from early-stage impact investor Unitus Ventures. It will use the money to strengthen the team and to expand operations. The company offers a suite of financial products focussed on customised credit, savings and insurance solutions. With three lakh customer registrations on the platform, SuperMoney has facilitated disbursement of over 55,000 loans. It offers loans with an average ticket size of ₹10,000 for 2-3 months.
MoEngage gets ₹180-cr funding
MoEngage, a customer analytics and cross-channel engagement platform, has raised about ₹180 crore ($25 million) in a Series C round led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from its US-based sister fund F-Prime Capital. Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Ventureast also participated in this round. It will use the money to deepen relationships in Asia, integrate advanced capabilities into the product mix and scale operations in the US and Europe.
Blume, Sequoia invest in Classplus
Blume Ventures and Sequoia Capital India’s scale-up programme Surge led an ₹18-crore round in Classplus, a mobile OS for private tutoring businesses. The round saw participation from angel investors, including Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED and Freecharge), Alvin Tse (GM, Xiaomi Indonesia) and Eric Kwan (Partner at Locus Ventures). Classplus will use the money to improve technology and strengthen the team.
Azuro acquired by Square Yards
Azuro, a prop-tech start-up funded by Mumbai Angels Network, has been acquired by Reliance group backed Square Yards in a full share swap deal. The start-up uses tech solutions to help house owners find tenants and manages the property throughout the lifecycle of renting. Mumbai Angels invested in Azuro in 2016 along with Kae Capital and White Unicorn Ventures.
₹35-cr funding for Rebel Foods
Alteria Capital has provided ₹35 crore as venture debt to Rebel Foods, taking the aggregate debt funding to the company to ₹85 crore. Rebel Foods owns and operates multiple restaurant brands, including Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biriyani and Mandarin Oak. Founded by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Bannerjee, Rebel Foods also has operations in South-east Asia and Europe. Globally, Rebel Foods runs 325 cloud kitchens. Our Bureau
