Jargon: Aerodynamics

Aerodynamics: It is the science that deals with the motion of air and other gaseous fluids, and of the forces acting on bodies when the bodies move through such fluids, or when such fluids move against or around the bodies; (a) The actions and forces resulting from the movement or flow of gaseous fluids against or around bodies, as, the aerodynamics of a wing in supersonic flight. (b) The properties of a body or bodies with respect to these actions or forces, as, the aerodynamics of a turret or of a configuration. 3. The application of the principles of gaseous fluid flows and of their actions against and around bodies to the design and construction of bodies intended to move through such fluids, as a design used in aerodynamics.

Aerodynamic vehicle: A device, such as an airplane or glider capable of flight only within a sensible atmosphere and relying on the aerodynamic forces to maintain flight.

Aerospace vehicle: A vehicle capable of flight within and outside the sensible atmosphere.