Clustering around Koppal

Channapatna sees a revival
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
A toy manufacturing cluster is coming up at Koppal, north Karnataka. Aequs Aerospace, a Belagavi-based precision engineering company, will create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal with the help of the Karnataka government.
Prior to this, Aequs was manufacturing toys for Hasbro and others at its aerospace SEZ located at Belagavi. Now the company is eyeing a much larger play by setting up a full-scale manufacturing by becoming the anchor investor in Koppal. The Aequs' Consumer division has created over 400-acre toy manufacturing ecosystem with the help of the Karnataka government.
“The built-to-suit facilities are designed to cater to both large multinationals as well as small and medium-size enterprises. Koppal Toy Cluster is positioned as the premium sourcing destination for global toy brands. It will commence operations any time after the Covid-19 subsides,” observes a company official.
As a support measure, the State government has activated an enabling infrastructure by way of improving tool manufacturing & precision engineering, polymers manufacturing clusters.
Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka’s Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, says: “This objective of the cluster is to increase the share of manufacturing in state GDP, bring a balanced socio-economic development and attract $700-million investment for this cluster.”
Adds Gunjan Krishna, Karnataka Commissioner for Industrial Development: “Karnataka offers world-class machine tools infrastructure and favourable labour laws for toy manufacturers in the state. We are also working towards building a sustainable toy manufacturing ecosystem by introducing massive fiscal and non-fiscal subsidies.”
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...