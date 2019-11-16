Farming smart foods

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be studying nutrition health and crops such as millets, sorghum, chickpea, pigeonpea and groundnuts, now known as ‘smart foods’. For this it is partnering with the University of Reading so that “farmers around the world can be helped to grow the best food that is fit for future generations” in the face of a tendency towards large-scale obesity and the impact of climate change.
The study will include the role of gut microbiome in human nutrition, the effect of diet on human health and the implications for plant breeding as part of a series of topics on the subject. For this, ICRISAT says it will be leveraging its expertise of working in the toughest and driest zones across the world.
“Sustainable food and health solutions will need to ensure a three-fold purpose — that they are good for you, good for the planet and good for the farmer,” said Joanna Kane-Potaka, Assistant Director General of External Relations at ICRISAT and Executive Director of Smart Food. She felt that such solutions can only be possible if we move away from silos and work towards finding answers through partnerships.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...