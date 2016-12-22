Not your everyday gift

The ordinary is often enough for most of us to get by, but for some, appropriate is not enough. There are those amongst us who are looking beyond the ordinary, seeking the perfect blend of style, luxury, uniqueness, comfort and even practicality. We have hand-picked five such products inspired from everyday life, that most won’t even imagine could be luxurious in any way. However, some smart, innovative brands have turned that around by picking up stuff from daily life, and infusing them with unique elements of style, generous doses of luxury, and an adequate amount of practicality.

While all these luxury products definitely come at a heavy price, the practicality and ingenuousness cannot be denied. Would you buy it? That is something only you can answer, depending on whose favour the scales tip in — ultimate luxury plus unmatched comfort, or a really hefty price tag?

Silver Cross Aston Martin Edition Pram

Should everything luxurious be restricted to adults? Aston Martin and Silver Cross Surf don’t agree, so they collaborated to create the ultimate luxury baby pram. Super comfortable and beautifully accessorised, The Silver Cross Aston Martin Pram is a perfect representation of the ultimate indulgence for babies.

The pram interior is made from the choicest cashmere, while the exterior is made of tough magnesium alloy. The pram’s chassis and Aston Martindesigned alloy wheels showcase a classy pearl white finish. Adding to the luxury is the use of English sheepskin, tan leather, and Alcantara suede that’s used on the exterior pram unit and seat. The element of comfort is elevated further with a completely reclining seat, a chair that can be pushed forward and backward, and which also doubles as a carry cot for younger kids. Thanks to the multi-position handlebar, short, tall, and mid-height parents can handle the pram with ease. In addition, the air-ride suspension ensures a bump-free ride regardless of the terrain.

Each pram comes with an individual authenticity certificate plus an engraved brushed chrome plaque that assures each piece belongs to a limited edition. It can be purchased only at the Harrods in UK.

Price: ₹2.5 lakh

Marble business cards

After lightweight wood, silk matte paper, eco-friendly handmade sheets, and spot gloss varnish, the latest entry into the business cards arena is marble. Contemporary times are witnessing offbeat applications of this timeless and sublime material—be it surfboards, cell phone cases, journals, and now business cards. The real game changer here has got to be San-Francisco based Mikol, a design company that started creating business cards from genuine, hard marble. And no, these marble cards are far from inconvenient. Designers at Mikol have ensured the cards are only a tad weightier than average paper business cards, with additional elements of exclusivity and style. Although you have similar text detailing like regular cards, with Mikol’s marble cards, you can have your own customised designs or colours. For this you need to be a VIP client though. Mikol also ensures that the marbling design on each card is distinct. You can take your pick from three colour choices of black, white, and beige—christened Nero Marquina, Carrara White, and Light Emperador respectively.

Price: 20 marble business cards: ₹8,340

The Mac scented candle

Forget the good old scented wax candles. Apple accessory makers TwelveSouth recently introduced a new one that “smells just like a freshly-opened Mac computer”—a treat for tech-crazy Apple fans who also value aesthetics. Christened as New Mac Soy Candle, the handpoured candle’s ingredients are 100 per cent soy wax and scent notes containing hints of mint, basil, peach, mandarin, lavender, and sage. The candle offers up to 45-55 hours burn time. TwelveSouth says that the Apple candles are already sold out.

Price: ₹1,600 each

Avettore game table

High-end exclusive American game table company, 11 Ravens, also the choice of China’s Olympics table tennis team, recently unveiled Avettore—a ping-pong table that’s nothing like the ordinary. Each sleek table is carefully handcrafted from sustainable wood, draws inspiration from ‘aerodynamic curves of supersonic jets’ and also doubles as a dining table and billiards surface. The melanin resin surface promises to remain scratch- and damage-free, and the leather accents strengthen the table’s stability. You can even get your own customised colour—take your pick from the sophisticated white with a grey top or wood finish, bright orange or soothing lime green. Ten limited edition black leather-and-lucite tables are also available. The teak and marine finishes are good if you prefer playing outdoors, and you could opt for a reclaimed or solid wood model as well.

Price: ₹1,733,920-3,201,130

Elysium chair

So we’ve had recliners, super soft cushioning, foot massagers, and a lot more incorporated in modern office chairs. But would you believe if someone said there is a chair that makes you feel like you’re actually floating? Have faith, because that’s exactly what the intelligently engineered Elysium chair is all about. Once you sit on the reclined Elysium, you experience a ‘sweet spot’ that feels akin to being weightless/ floating without gravitational pull. The logic is that the body’s joints and muscles touch an equilibrium state wherein acting forces get spread out evenly.

Other features that may help you feel slightly better about Elysium’s hefty price tag include a speciallydesigned carbon fibre frame with a series of upholstery springs for better posture definition and support; clever use of sturdy viscoelastic foam for pressure relief, extra comfort and which regains its original shape even if squished; haptic response; and 70 different Scandinavian leather colour choices. The mind behind this wonder chair is British inventor and designer Dr David Wickett, who started to develop an equation defining the impact of gravitational forces on human posture 14 years ago. Having bagged a bioengineering PhD along the way, the final outcome was the Elysium, whose design achieves spot-on balance between weightless comfort and superior ergonomics, while focusing on sensory attenuation, which happens to be the principle of Floatation Therapy.

Price: ₹1,733,320

Dhiram Shah is the Mumbai-based founder of of Luxurylaunches.com