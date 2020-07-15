Office Buzz: Measuring creativity quotient

Measuring creativity quotient

What’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now here comes an evaluation tool from Adobe to measure just that. Adobe CQ (creativity quotient) is a persona-based test to help leaders understand how to use creativity, cultivate it and accelerate skills development.

The online test has 15 questions across five key areas where creativity impacts business success: culture; skills; technology; data; and experience. Upon completion of the questionnaire, Adobe CQ assigns an appropriate persona to the individual — The Visionary, The Leader, The Assembler, or The Challenger. It provides a qualitative analysis rather than a specific ‘score’, identifying areas of greatest expertise and potential.

Adobe CQ was developed in partnership with Anders Sorman-Nilsson, a renowned global futurist and innovation strategist, Jye Smith, an independent creative strategist, and WE Communications.

Skilling youth

UNICEF India has announced a partnership with SAP India to provide career counselling to young people in order to improve their employability skills in a Covid and post Covid era. The announcement was made on World Youth Skills Day on July 15. UNICEF is collaborating with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) under this initiative to provide digital education and occupational skill set to the under-served young people of the country. The goal is to impact one million young people by the end of 2022.