Office buzz

When employees find their voice
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Seasonal spurt
It’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds jobs during this time to cope with the demand. For its annual Big Billion Days extravaganza that kicks off on September 29, e-commerce major Flipkart says it has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support. In addition to that, it expects to have increased the indirect jobs through the seller network by 30 per cent as compared to last year, taking it to 6.5 lakh people. Flipkart says Big Billion Days will also witness the creation of immense opportunities for nearly 1,35,000 artisans who have come on board with the e-commerce player through its Samarth initiative launched in July 2019.
However, according to Indian Staffing Federation estimates, overall festive season hiring this year is subdued compared to last year. It projects that there will be just 10 to 15 per cent rise in hiring of temp staff compared to last year. This is rather muted growth considering that there was nearly 35 per cent growth last year with two lakh jobs added during the season by different sectors.
Digital personalities
To understand the impact the digital workplace has had upon employees, networking solutions company Citrix surveyed 1,000 knowledge workers in India, who were studied on a range of workplace issues, including how they access a digital work environment, send work documents for use outside of the office, communicate with colleagues, and save company data.
Based on how differently workers have embraced digital transformation in the workplace, Citrix has sketched out four key technology ‘personas’ among Indian knowledge workers. There is the Challenger (29.34 per cent of workers) who understands the positive impact of technology and is most likely to use their company storage space, such as SharePoint or OneDrive, to access documents outside of the office. However, this leads to risky behaviour, such as using public Wi-Fi with little or no protection.
Then, there is the Power Seeker (28.28 per cent of workers) who are most likely to message their colleagues through unofficial apps like SMS, WhatsApp, WeChat or Telegram to communicate ‘on the go’ – basically inclined to use free online tools. There is the The Knowledge Seeker (23.21 per cent of employees) who believe email is themost comfortable method to communicate with colleagues, and instead of taking a risk, they would check with IT before connecting to a public Wi-Fi network.
Finally, there is the Sceptic (19.17 per cent of workers) who are effective communicators offline but require support in digital contexts. Which type are you?
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...