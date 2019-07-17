OFFICE BUZZ: Skills survey

On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the young. Around 2,700 people in 100 countries were surveyed. Sixty one per cent of respondents expected AI to take over certain aspects of their work. Strategic Thinking, Negotiation Techniques, Networking Skills, Business Communications and Analytical Thinking were seen as game changers for their career. Interestingly, almost three out of four respondents said they were confident about their technical ability. Less than 10 per cent expressed a lack of confidence in their technical skills. However, the report noted that the employer’s views seems to contradict this self-assurance. For example, the ‘SHRM Global Skills Shortage report 2019’ shows that 83 per cent of HR professionals face trouble in recruiting candidates with high technical capabilities.

Training women leaders

Boutique leadership development company OD Alternatives is launching an Advanced Women Leadership Program in collaboration with University of Chicago focussed on mid and senior women leaders. Among others, leaders from Mckinsey, Tata Steel, Tata Realty, Interglobe, and a couple of IAS officers will be taking sessions.

The four-day programme focuses on self-identity, personal presence and brand, influencing, building powerful networks and social capital, managing stakeholders and dealing with paradoxical role/gender expectations. It will be held during August 21-24 at Trident Hotel, Gurgaon.