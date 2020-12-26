2021: Year of the health worker

The World Health Organization has designated 2021 as the year of the health and care workers (HCW), in recognition of their efforts to tackle the pandemic. Over the past year, as Covid-19 spread across geographies, these frontline workers have put in long hours, with little rest and, often, without much personal protection too. And, worse, in India a section of doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and others are working without pay.

As Jordan’s Princess Muna said at the World Health Assembly, applause without action is not acceptable. It’s necessary to invest in health, health systems, and in health and care workers.