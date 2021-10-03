Apple cider vinegar, workouts and three books a month

Scripting a survival
1. I wake up at 5.30 am and begin my day with a glass of apple cider vinegar and water with ginger, and a 60–90-minute workout at the gym. I stick to oats and milk for breakfast and keep track of my calorie intake.
2. The workout regime is followed by a mix of yoga, cycling and strength training. I also incorporate pilates four times a week. On days I skip my morning workout due to work, I play squash in the evening for an hour. I also love playing table tennis.
3. I follow a strict vegetarian diet. My favourite snacks include broccoli salad, cucumber-carrot salad, and sweet corn salad. Yoghurt with blueberries makes for a great source of protein and nutrients after workouts. I avoid alcohol and consult my nutritionist regularly.
4. I love reading and read close to three books a month. Recently, I dived into the world of quantum mechanics, particle physics and general relativity. I also engage private tutors for various subjects on weekends.
5. Five hours of sleep is enough to keep me going. The day ends with meditation to calm body and mind.
The author is Co-founder and CEO, Zeta
