Coming up: #Vaccineswork for all

Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks Immunization Week during April 24-30.

The aim of this global exercise is to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Every year, millions of lives are saved thanks to immunisation and it is recognised widely as one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions, says the World Health Organization. However, nearly 20 million children are still unvaccinated and under-vaccinated worldwide.

With the theme #VaccinesWork for All, the campaign focuses on how vaccines as well as the people who develop, deliver and receive them are vaccine champions by working to protect the health of everyone, everywhere.

In 2018, an estimated 116 million children were vaccinated with the received 3 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccine protecting them against infectious diseases that can cause serious illness and disability or be fatal. Many low- and middle-income countries have taken huge strides in increasing immunisation coverage.

But despite gains, all targets for disease elimination — including measles, rubella and maternal and neonatal tetanus — are unlikely to be achieved by the end of 2020. Over the last two years, the world has seen multiple outbreaks of measles, diphtheria, pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases, the WHO pointed out, adding that 2020 will see greater engagement to prove that vaccines and immunisation are important for everyone.