Covaxin review

The all-important technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, by the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected this week. It is keenly watched by many in India, because their travel plans depend on the WHO’s ‘emergency use listing’ of this Covid-19 vaccine. Youngsters who are looking to study abroad and have taken Covaxin are hoping the WHO’s approval comes through, as several countries including the US have said they would recognise vaccines approved by the WHO. Despite several public health voices protesting the requirement of vaccination as a licence to travel, the practice continues across several countries.