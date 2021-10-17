Pulse

Coming Up

Covaxin review

| Updated on October 17, 2021

The all-important technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, by the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected this week. It is keenly watched by many in India, because their travel plans depend on the WHO’s ‘emergency use listing’ of this Covid-19 vaccine. Youngsters who are looking to study abroad and have taken Covaxin are hoping the WHO’s approval comes through, as several countries including the US have said they would recognise vaccines approved by the WHO. Despite several public health voices protesting the requirement of vaccination as a licence to travel, the practice continues across several countries.

Published on October 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like