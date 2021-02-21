Healthcare ‘charchas’

The coming week holds a packed schedule for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in India, with two major conclaves back-to-back.

First off is BioAsia, in its 18th edition and anchored out of Hyderabad (February 22, 23). Its highlights include ‘Charcha2021 — Healthcare to Hit Refresh’, a chat between Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, centred on opportunities between technology, healthcare and life sciences.

On its heels comes the 6th India Pharmaceutical Forum (February 24-26). The quality-focused conclave will see several global regulatory representatives in attendance. The show-stopper here is a CEO panel discussion featuring India’s top drugmakers.