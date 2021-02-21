Pulse

COMING UP

Healthcare ‘charchas’

| Updated on February 21, 2021 Published on February 21, 2021

The coming week holds a packed schedule for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in India, with two major conclaves back-to-back.

First off is BioAsia, in its 18th edition and anchored out of Hyderabad (February 22, 23). Its highlights include ‘Charcha2021 — Healthcare to Hit Refresh’, a chat between Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, centred on opportunities between technology, healthcare and life sciences.

On its heels comes the 6th India Pharmaceutical Forum (February 24-26). The quality-focused conclave will see several global regulatory representatives in attendance. The show-stopper here is a CEO panel discussion featuring India’s top drugmakers.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 21, 2021
Healthcare
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.