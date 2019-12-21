Pulse

My five: Amol Arora

| Updated on December 21, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Amol Arora

Vice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools

Physical activity in some form, no matter what
  • 1 If you don’t have good health, nothing else matters. And health for me is not having a perfect figure but absence of disease. So I schedule my week in advance and thus my exercises for the week are also planned instead of my thinking every day — “should I or not today?”
  • 2 Do some form of physical activity every day — no matter what! I try and combine my activity as something I can do with my son, so we also spend quality time together as well.
  • 3 As sitting is the new smoking, I take a stroll every 30 minutes in the office. I love reading, so the urge to go for a walk while listening to an audio book helps achieve two goals at the same time!
  • 4 Keep two simple mantras for eating: consuming uncooked food is better than cooked food. And eating home-made food is better than eating out. I don’t beat myself up for eating out — it’s just that when we are eating out I try and make healthier choices from the menu.
  • 5 I eat my last meal four hours before I sleep and after dinner I try and spend time with family which is a complete joy and great stress-buster!

Published on December 21, 2019
healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Patients end up paying the real price for medical errors