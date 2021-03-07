Pull up your odd socks

If you see people wearing odd socks on March 21, it’s to spread awareness on World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The #LotsOfSocks campaign explains, “All you need to do is choose some socks that are going to get noticed — they might be mismatched socks or your craziest and most colourful socks, whatever takes your fancy!” Just get the conversation started to raise awareness. A naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement, Down Syndrome affects 1 in 800 births worldwide, causing intellectual disability and associated medical issues. Promoted by the United Nations and Down Syndrome International, the day’s activities also aim to encourage independence, self-advocacy and freedom of choice.