The 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine — co-sponsored by the World Health Organization, the National Health Commission of China, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the Beijing Municipal Government — will be held in Beijing on December 3-4. The meet aims to ensure that safe, effective, and people-centred traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine practices are accessible to communities globally. It also looks to enhance the integration of evidence-based traditional medicine into national healthcare frameworks, as affirmed by the United Nations Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage. It will advance progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals on promoting well-being for all.
