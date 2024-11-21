Victory in the gaming arena doesn’t just depend on skill — it’s also about having the right gear by your side. As 2024 draws to a close, the Indian gaming market is brimming with accessories that promise to sharpen your reflexes and amplify your gameplay. Whether you’re storming battlefields, solving mind-bending puzzles or racing to the finish line, we’ve curated a line-up of gaming keyboards, mice and headsets that cater to every kind of player. Ready to power up your setup? Let’s dive into the best gaming companions you can snag before the year ends.

Keyboards

Keyboards can make or break the gaming experience, which is why it is important to have one that does justice to your gaming skills. The Keychron K2 (Hot-Swappable) wireless mechanical keyboard is designed for productivity and gaming alike. Its hot-swappable switches allow users to customise the typing experience effortlessly while its RGB backlighting adds flair to games. Compatible with macOS and Windows, it ensures seamless connectivity with multiple devices. With the most expensive variant priced around ₹9,999, it also offers the largest battery in a mechanical keyboard.

Keychron K2 (Hot-Swappable)

You could also consider the Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID, which features a Tenkeyless design. It’s a magnetic analogue keyboard designed for e-sports and competitive gaming. It lets you customise the parameters on every key and choose exactly when and how your key presses turn into actions.

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID

Priced ₹18,995, this device features a dedicated game mode that disables the Windows key to avoid mis-hits, as well as any other key that you decide is out of play.

Mice

Precision, speed and ergonomics are what you look for when shopping for gaming mice. The Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed is said to deliver all three and more! The mouse includes a super-responsive sensor that is said to deliver pixel-precise aim. It also auto-calibrates to maintain a consistent lift-off distance across surfaces. With the promise of almost 100 hours of playtime on full charge, the Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed is priced ₹16,499.

Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed

An alternate would be the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse, which is rated for 10 million clicks, so you can really go at it while gaming. It’s equipped with 2.4 GHz wireless technology and ships with a USB extension cable to avoid any lags. The battery life is said to be around 200 hours on this accessory which is priced ₹5,000 (approx).

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED

Headsets

The Razer Barracuda Pro is designed for both gaming at home and mobile entertainment on the go. Fitted with hybrid ANC, THX AAA and integrated beamforming noise-cancelling mics, the headphones can block incoming calls by activating the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode via the Razer Audio App. You can also manually switch between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio sources with a dedicated button on the device, which costs ₹22,000 (approx).

Razer Barracuda Pro

A more affordable option is the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset, designed for comfort during long gaming sessions. Priced ₹10,999, this headset boasts 53mm drivers for immersive sound, a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and plush memory foam ear cups.

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset

Connectivity options are aplenty on this accessory with the option to connect via USB-C, USB-A and a 3.5 mm jack.