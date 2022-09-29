Intel has launched the 13th Gen Intel® Core processor family, led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K — which the company claims is “the world’s fastest desktop processor”. The new 13th Gen Intel Core family includes six new unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and blazing clock speeds up to 5.8 GHz for the gaming, streaming and recording experience.

Led by the launch of the Intel Core K processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family will consist of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs. Combined with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of 13th Gen Intel Core while customising their setup based on their own features and budget preferences.

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC — at scale and across all PC product segments.”

Other launch

Alongside the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance.

Eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 provide 28 total lanes off the chipset, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Also read Silicon Labs plans to triple headcount to 1,500 in 3 years

Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility. Take advantage of 13th Gen Intel Core processor performance improvements with existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards. 13th Gen Intel Core desktop K processors and the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting October 20, 2022, including boxed processors, motherboards and desktop system sales.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked only for length and language.)