Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review

Elantra facelift gives it a fresh look and connected tech
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
The Y500 from Samsung owned AKG is an interesting looking set of headphones. Unlike the full-cupped over-the-ears type, these are on-ear headphones. That immediately tells you that there won’t be a big seal-in to cut out noise, but also that they’ll leave some breathing space for your ears rather than enclosing them in a warm cocoon, not awfully comfortable in a country like India where it’s hot and humid for a large part of the year. On-ear headphones will also leak sound out, so they’re not the best flight companions - -for the guy in the next seat.
The Y500 headphones fold up into a nice small profile for great portability. There’s a fabric case provided, not a hard shell one, so you still will need to be careful not to throw them around.
The ear-cups have a certain satisfying round geometricity about them, rimmed as they are by a stainless steel frame. It makes them look particularly hi-tech. They also have an interesting heaviness to them, and that immediately tells you you’ll feel their weight but also that you can except them to sound good because they must have the necessary internals.
As it turns out, the heaviness wasn’t their big problem. I just found them specially slippery for my head. I would recommend trying it out for fit somewhere. If I move my head an inch downwards, off they go. There’s a lot of play in the headband, so you can adjust to quite an extent, but even at the tightest setting, they want to get off my head. The slider on the headband also moves somewhat on its own accord, so you could find them loosening out on your head.
I also found the ear-cup part pressing down on my ear a bit more insistently than I thought was polite. Spectacle wearers also say they have a tough time with them so if you’re wearing your very cool ‘shades’ while listening to music take some pain-killers along.
It seems like there are rather a lot of controls on each ear-cup. On the right, there’s a switch, rather than a button, for power and pairing. Next to it is a button that sends the sound to the background in case there’s something you want to listen in on around you. But it does this with the most startling Star Trek-like beep. It quite took me by surprise as one usually has a polite voice to tell you you’re listening to ambient sounds or you have no battery left. It’s a strange choice.
On the other ear-cup, we have a volume up and down button and track navigation, and separately a button to pause. These functions are usually combined to reduce the number of buttons but that’s not the case on these. But no matter! The buttons have a tactile feel and you get used to finding them with your fingers very quickly. There’s no assistant support. One very useful feature is that the headphones auto-pause when you take them off your head. That’s just great for when you’re in a hurry.
These headphones gave no problem pairing, which they just did in a flash. Charging was quick, but ignoring the age of USB-Type C, they use a micro-USB cable and that too a rather short stringy one.The battery life is rated at 33 hours, a fact I can’t quite confirm as I tend to listen loud and in short sessions.
The sound quality is tricky. They don’t sound bad at all, but they’re not up front and punchy. The sound feels a little recessed and I felt I just had to listen at a higher than usual volume whereupon it began to pump up some quite pleasant and well-rounded balanced sound. The bass is not over-boosted deliberately as is often the case specially for India, but just present. If the Y500 had been a bit better fitting and more comfortable, I think long listens could have been a possibility with this sound signature.
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism