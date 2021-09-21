Sony HT S40R 5.1 Soundbar: Relief from wires

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s many movie watchers may be interested in Sony’s HT S40R soundbar, just recently brought into the country at a price of ₹28,990. It’s a 5.1 channel system and there’s one standout feature that it’s betting on: a reduction in the wires needed for this multi-component setup.
The soundbar setup is neat, streamlined and elegant. Sony intends this product for young families who spend a lot of time watching movies and music videos and want a better experience without spending exorbitant amounts. It’s an upgrade to the earlier gen HT S20R.
In this setup, the front centre, left and right channels right are inside the soundbar. A subwoofer connects to the soundbar with a cable. But the rear speakers connect wirelessly through a wireless amplifier.
This can be wall-mounted or placed on a table depending on your preference.
All connections are on the back and one can achieve an overall neater arrangement than is typical. There is Bluetooth connectivity in addition to HDMI and you can also use a flash drive with it. There’s no Wi-Fi.
The output you get is 600w with Dolby Audio. You get surround sound depending on the way you place the speakers for your particular room. You get several modes to choose from: auto, standard, cinema and musicadjust to the type of content.
A night mode can be used to create less of a disturbance to others, specially from the subwoofer. And a voice mode for when voice needs to be the most prominent.
Overall a quick and neat setup for home theatre on a budget.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...