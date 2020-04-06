தமிழ்

52% நிறுவனங்களில் வேலை இழப்பு ஏற்படும்: சிஐஐ (CII) அபாயத் தகவல்

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

கோவிட் 19 தொற்றுநோய் மற்றும் அதைத் தொடர்ந்து நாடு முழுவதும் நிலவும் லாக் டவுன் காரணமாகப் 10 சதவீதம் வரை வருவாய் குறையும் என சிஐஐ கருத்துக்கணிப்பு

கான்சிடரேஷன் ஆஃப் இந்தியன் இண்டஸ்ட்ரி என்று அழைக்கப்படும் இந்திய தொழில்துறை கூட்டமைப்பு நடத்திய ஆய்வில் முந்தைய மற்றும் நடப்பு காலாண்டுகளில் நிறுவனங்களின் வருவாய் சுமார் 10‌ சதவீதம் அளவில் வீழ்ச்சியைக் காணக்கூடும் என்று கண்டறியப்பட்டுள்ளது.

கோவிட் 19 தொற்றுநோய் அதைத் தொடர்ந்து நாடு முழுவதும் நிலவும் லாக் டவுன் பொருளாதாரத்தைப் பாதித்துள்ள நிலையில், பெரும்பாலான நிறுவனங்கள் தற்போதைய மற்றும் முந்தைய காலாண்டுகளில் அவற்றின் வருவாய் மற்றும் லாபத்தில் கணிசமான சரிவை எதிர்பார்க்கின்றன. இது வேலை குறைப்புக்கு வழி வகுக்கும் என்று சிஐஐ பல்வேறு துறையைச் சார்ந்த 200 தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரிகளுடன் நடத்திய கருத்து கணிப்புக்குப் பிறகு கூறியுள்ளது.

இந்த ஆய்வின்படி கணிசமான அளவில் பெரும்பான்மையான நிறுவனங்களுக்கு, நடப்பு காலாண்டில் வருவாய்கள் 10 சதவீதம் குறையும் என்றும் லாபத்தைப் பொறுத்தவரை, சுமார் 5 சதவீதம் குறையும் (ஜனவரி-மார்ச் 2020) என்றும், மேலும் அதைத் தொடர்ந்து வரும் நடப்பு (ஏப்ரல்-ஜூன் 2020) காலாண்டிலும்

தொடரும் என்று அச்சம் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

மேலும், பெரும்பாலான நிறுவனங்கள் (80 சதவீதம்) தங்களது பொருட்கள் தற்போது பயனற்று கிடப்பதாகக் கூறியுள்ளன. 40 சதவீதத்திற்கும் அதிகமான நிறுவனங்கள் தங்களது சரக்குகள் லாக் டவுன்முடிந்தாலும் சரக்குகள் மேலும் ஒரு மாதத்திற்கு இருக்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கின்றன. லாக் டவுன் நீக்கிய பின்பு தேவைகள் குறையக்கூடும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கின்றன.

நடைமுறை சிக்கல்கள்

இந்த லாக் டவுன் சமயத்தில், ​​பெரும்பாலான நிறுவனங்கள், அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்களை உற்பத்தி செய்வதிலும் மற்றும் துணைப் பொருட்களை ஏற்பாடு செய்வதில் மேற்கொள்ளும்பொழுது நடைமுறை சிக்கல்களை எதிர்கொள்கின்றன. அத்தியாவசிய வர்த்தகத்தில், மனிதவளம், தயாரிக்கும் பொருட்களை கொண்டு செல்வதிலும், உற்பத்தி செய்வதிலும், கிடங்குகளில் வைப்பதிலும் மற்றும் அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்களின் சில்லறை வணிகத்திலும் பெரும் தடைகள் உள்ளதாகத் தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரிகள் அந்த கருத்துக் கணிப்பில் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்களின் உற்பத்தி, போக்குவரத்து மற்றும் விநியோகத்தை மத்திய அரசு, அனுமதித்தப் போதிலும்‌ உள்ளூர் மட்டத்தில் அத்தியாவசிய வர்த்தகம் மற்றும் சேவைகளில் லாக் டவுன் தொடர்ந்து செயல்படுத்தப்படுகிறது

வேலை இழப்பு

வேலைகள் சம்பந்தமாக,, சுமார் 52 சதவீத நிறுவனங்கள் வேலை குறைப்புகள் ஏற்படுமென்றும், மேலும் அந்நடவடிக்கை அந்தந்த துறைகளைச் சார்ந்திருக்கும், என்றும் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். வேலை இழப்பு இருக்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் விகிதம் சற்று மாறினாலும், 47 சதவீதம் பேர் 15 சதவீதத்திற்கும் குறைவான வேலை இழப்பை எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள், 32 சதவீதம் நிறுவனங்கள் லாக் டவுனுக்கு பிறகு 15-30 சதவீத அளவில் வேலை இழப்புகள் ஏற்படும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கின்றன.

இந்த பாதகமான நேரத்தில் தொழில்துறை எதிர்பார்ப்புகள் என்னவென்றால், "அரசாங்கம் தொழில்துறைக்கு ஊக்கமளிக்கும் வகையில் ஒரு நிதித்தொகுப்பை அறிவித்து, அதை விரைவாக செயல்படுத்த வேண்டும். ஏனெனில், திடீரென லாக் டவுனை‌ செயல்படுத்தியதால், தொழில்துறையைக் கணிசமாகப் பாதித்துள்ளது. மேலும் இதிலிருந்து மீண்டுவருவதில் நிச்சயமற்ற தன்மை நிலவுவதால், குறிப்பிட்ட அளவிற்க்கு வாழ்வாதாரம் எதிர்காலத்தில் பாதிப்புக்கு உள்ளாகும்," என்று சிஐஐ இயக்குநர் ஜெனரல் சந்திரஜித் பானர்ஜி கூறினார்.

Translated by P Ravindran

Published on April 06, 2020
CII
job layoffs
corporate profile
