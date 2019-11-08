How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz on magazines
Long reads
1 The Strand was a 19th-century British magazine that lasted till 1950. While it was well regarded, it became really popular with a late 19th-century series, which was supported by illustrations by Sidney Paget. Which series was it?
2 In the classic ’80s comedyJaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the two protagonists, Vinod Chopra and Sudhir Mishra, are engaged by a well-known magazine to investigate a corrupt deal for constructing a bridge. What was the name of the magazine?
3 Which magazine started in 1841 by Henry Mayhew and Ebenezer Landells coined the term ‘cartoon’ in its modern sense as a humorous illustration, and gets its name from a clownish Italian character that was regarded as the ‘voice of the people?’
4 Which Indian magazine started in 1880 and published till 1993, was edited by the likes of Khushwant Singh, MV Kamath and Pritish Nandy and was possibly the only periodical to feature cartoons from both Mario Miranda and RK Laxman?
5 Meri Saheli is one of India’s best-selling women’s Hindi magazines. Name its founder-editor, who is a well-known personality from the world of cinema.
6 In which Bengali magazine were the Feluda and Professor Shonku stories of Satyajit Ray first published?
7 For what reason did Time magazine’s issue released in January 1938 create a furore in the US? Alternatively, tell us who was on the cover.
8 The National Era, an abolitionist periodical in the mid-19th century, became really popular with the publication of a story in serial form starting mid-1851. Which story was it?
9 Most airlines have inflight magazines. But which airline has three separate magazines, High Life for all passengers, Business Life specifically for business-class travellers, and First for first-class passengers?
10 Top Hat, Gentleman, Sir, Pan and Bachelor were all names considered for which magazine started in 1953 and went on to have the likes of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Arthur C Clarke, Norman Mailer, Margaret Atwood and Haruki Murakami as contributors?
Answers
1 The Sherlock Holmes short stories
2Khabardar; Bhakti Barve played Shobha Singh, the editor
3 Punch, from Punchinello
4 The Illustrated Weekly of India
5 Hema Malini
6 Sandesh, founded by Ray’s grandfather Upendrakishore Ray. His father, Sukumar Ray, was one of its many illustrious editors
7 It was announcing Adolf Hitler as the Timemagazine Man of The Year with him on the cover. In their defence, they claimed the Man of the Year was the person who influenced the news most for better or worse
8 Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin
9 British Airways
10 Playboy, started by Hugh Hefner
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...