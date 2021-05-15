Quiz on sporting streaks

The incredibles

1 Which IPL team has won the most consecutive games — a 10-game winning streak spread over two seasons?

2 Which national football team did not concede a goal for 559 minutes across parts of seven World Cup matches between 1994 and 2010? The streak began after allowing Spain’s 86th minute goal in the 1994 World Cup and ended with a 75th minute goal by Chile on 21 June 2010.

3 Manchester City compiled a remarkable 21-game winning streak across all competitions from December 2020 to March 2021. Which team finally brought that streak to a close?

4 Only three cricketers have hit centuries in six consecutive first class matches. The first was England cricketer Charles Fry, the second, Donald Bradman. Name the third, who was a prolific all-rounder from South Africa who played just seven tests because his country was banned from international cricket.

5 In which Olympic Games did India’s magical streak in men’s hockey finally end after six consecutive gold medals and a 30-match unbeaten run?

6 Between 1952 and 1956, which boxer was the World Heavyweight Champion, winning 49 bouts over those four years, 44 knockouts and five by decision?

7 Between 1977 and 1987, Edwin Moses never lost a single race. He won 122 straight and set four records before finally being beaten by fellow American Danny Harris. Which specific event did Edwin Moses dominate?

8 Which country failed to qualify for women’s gymnastics in the 2016 Summer Olympics after winning at least one medal in every Olympic Game from 1976?

9 Australia has twice had a 16-test winning streak in cricket. The first time it was broken by India in the historic Kolkata Test in 2003. Which Test team stopped its second 16-Test winning streak in 2008?

10 In 1984, which tennis legend won 13 straight tournaments including six straight Grand Slam titles, a total of 74 straight matches?

Answers

1 The Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014-15. It started with a win over the Delhi Daredevils on May 7, 2014, and ended with a loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11 the next year.

2 Switzerland. The team did not qualify for the 1998 and 2002 World Cup finals.

3 Manchester United — their city rivals beat them 2-0 on March 7, 2021.

4 Mike Procter, for Gloucestershire county.

5 1960, Rome. They lost to Pakistan in the finals.

6 Rocky Marciano.

7 The 440-metre hurdles event.

8 Romania. The streak started with the team led by Nadia Comăneci, who was awarded four perfect 10s in the event.

9 India once again, this time beating them at Perth.

10 Martina Navratilova; she finally lost in the Australian Open to Helena Sukova.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj