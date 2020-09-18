How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
* Kamala Harris uttered the word chitthis to refer to her aunts in her nomination acceptance speech
* I understand that she took long walks on the Marina Beach, asked her aunt to break coconuts for her at the Besant Nagar pillayar kovil and still eats idlis for breakfast
* I am dreading the day she visits the city. I wouldn’t put it past some mama or mami to ask one of the most powerful politicians on the planet why she isn’t wearing a pottu and how she could eat pork chops
Dear Editor,
Have you heard that Ms Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s VP candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, has family ties in Chennai? I was being cheeky there. You couldn’t have missed that piece of trivia if you wanted to. For a while there, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp were full of nothing but posts about namma Kamala.
I understand that she took long walks on the Marina Beach, asked her aunt to break coconuts for her at the Besant Nagar pillayar kovil and still eats idlis for breakfast. I pointed out that I have done all of these things, probably more frequently than Ms Kamala, and received terse messages urging me to please keep quiet if I had nothing useful to add.
And then the golden moment came to pass — Kamala uttered the word chitthis to refer to her aunts in her nomination acceptance speech and everyone lost it. I believe they’re all excited that they have one of their own up there, speaking their own language on a global forum. There’s a joke here somewhere about the Tamil protests against the imposition of Hindi on an unwilling public, if you get what I mean.
Dear Editor, do you feel as baffled as I do about this vicarious sense of pride? Every time someone proudly brings up the subject of Kamala Harris and Chennai, I feel the overwhelming urge to heartily congratulate them on their achievement of being born in the same geographical area. Chennai hasn’t contributed much to her career — she didn’t grow up here, study here or work here. This gleeful usurping of her glory makes me feel so many things.
For one thing, it’s utterly misplaced. From what I’ve read, she seems to identify more with her African-American heritage. And here we are, with our garish political posters loudly declaring her “victorious”.
For another thing, it’s genuinely baffling. Does Chennai naively expect special attention from Kamala’s position of power? This excitement is also somewhat saddening — I suspect most people don’t pay this kind of attention to local city affairs, which have an impact on our quality of life. We tut over our misfortune that Chennai’s been ranked the third dirtiest city in India, as per the latest Swachh Survekshan survey, and proceed to dump unsegregated rubbish on the street corners while chatting about namma Kamala.
Most of all, it makes me feel like a grinch. The last straw was when one uncle sniffed at a line from Kamala’s autobiography, where she specified that her name was pronounced “comma-la, like the punctuation mark.” He peered at the words and said, “It’s Kamala, like the orange, no? She’s mistaken, poor thing.” Now the woman doesn’t even have the agency over how her name is pronounced? That also belongs to her Chennai heritage, or what?
I am dreading the day she visits the city. It’s sure to be a cringe fest and I wouldn’t put it past some mama or mami to ask one of the most powerful politicians on the planet why she isn’t wearing a pottu and how she could eat pork chops.
I’m not sure if the prospect makes me laugh or cry.
Yours sincerely,
No pottu ponnu
(Yours Sincerely is a weekly record of grudges and grumblings from an anonymous reader)
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Investors can take exposure directly to US stocks or opt for the MF route
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...