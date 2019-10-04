Going underground in the bunker museum

Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Standing tall in a dense thicket, sheltered by a cliff and overlooking the Arabian Sea on three sides, is the Raj Bhavan in the heart of south Mumbai. The site of the residence-cum-office of the Maharashtra governor, ‘Jal Bhushan’ is a storehouse of history dating back to the colonial era.
Once the residence of the British governor of Bombay, it boasts a precious collection of carpets, paintings, exquisitely carved doors and French-style furniture. With its intricate architecture, the building delights history buffs and artists alike.
In 2016, yet another historical facet of this edifice came to light after a temporary wall of an underground tunnel was razed. A British-era bunker, spread across 15,000 sq ft, was uncovered. Built before World War I, the 13-room bunker was equipped with ammunition to meet any contingency.
Following its rediscovery, the current governor C Vidyasagar Rao decided to restore the bunker and convert it into a museum. While staying true to its original character, the restored structure in its museum form incorporates dioramas of cannons and soldiers, and an optical illusion of a bunker of infinite length. There are virtual reality booths that allow visitors to go back in time and experience cannon firing virtually or listen to historical anecdotes. Recently inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, the museum is expected to be opened to the public later this month.
Paul Noronha
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...