Gandhi, a one-man show

Frugal does it: Gandhi didn’t experiment with just truth; he also had his own take on food — what to eat, when to eat and how much to eat. His philosophy of ahimsa extended to food as well. Gandhi was also in favour of raw foods, with little or no starch. He was also against the use of ghee, butter, milk and other dairy products — a precursor to veganism, which is now an active lifestyle choice for many across continents and cultures. And his emphasis on plant-based, unprocessed and whole foods is now counted among the most effective ways to good health - ISTOCK.COM