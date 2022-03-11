5 Instant Ways to Connect with Citibank Credit Card Customer Care 

Citi Credit Card and Customer Care

In the fast-moving world, credit cards make life easy and hassle-free. Be it while shopping or paying bills, these cards help you pay instantly. Among the many credit cards available in the market, Citi credit cards are some of the top-rated cards you can go for because of their convenient mode of issuance, availability of great offers, and excellent customer services provided. What can be more pleasing than having ears to listen to your problems and solve them? Citibank has a dedicated team of professionals to address all the concerns and complaints related to your Citi credit cards. You can easily contact Citi credit card customer care for any kind of issues with your Citi credit card.

Take a look at the 5 instant ways through which you can contact Citibank credit card customer care.

1. Call the Customer Care

You can use the Citi credit card customer care number 1860 210 2484 if you are calling from India. International customers can use +91 22 4955 2484 to connect to the Citibank credit card customer support services. While emergency services are available 24*7, these numbers are operational only from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM for credit card services.

You can also contact them by using the below mentioned Citibank city-wise customer care numbers.

2. Mail the Customer Care

Another swift mode to reach out to Citi credit card customer care is through email. You can mail your concern or complaints regarding your credit card to customer care. The email id is customercare@citi.com. Use this method to lodge credit card complaints or to address any additional concerns.

3. Send an SMS to the Customer Care

You can send an SMS to Citi credit card customer care if you want any information or resolve any of your grievances related to your Citi credit card. Follow the below-mentioned message format and send a SMS to raise a request. You can send the message to 52484 or +91 98807 52484 from your registered mobile number.

For One-time Password (OTP), type OTP <your Citibank credit card’s last four digits>

To know rewards points, type REWARDS <your Citibank credit card’s last four digits>

To check available credit/cash limit and outstanding balance information, type CARDBAL <your Citibank credit card’s last four digits>

To check details of the latest statement along with the due date of payment and minimum amount due, type STMT <your Citibank credit card’s last four digits>

4. Use the ‘Ask Me’ Service

You can use Citibank’s ‘Ask Me’ feature available on the bank’s official website. ‘Ask Me’ is an automated response generator that can instantly address all your credit card related queries. Visit the official Citibank website and click on the option ‘Contact Us’. Then click on the ‘Click here’ option under the ‘Ask Me’ icon. A chat window will be opened after this. You can type in all your questions and get answers related to Citi credit cards.

5. Write a Letter

You can always write a letter and send it to credit card customer care. Pour out your queries or state your concerns regarding your Citi credit card in the letter. Ensure that you have explained your concern in detail and attached a copy of the proof of identification before sending your letter.

Postal address: Citibank N.A., Mail Room, Acropolis, 9th Floor, New Door No. 148 (Old No. 68), Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu- 600 004

International Customer Care

You can use the Citibank international helpline numbers to reach out to Citibank’s international customer care.

Grievance Redressal System of Citi Credit Card

Citibank has a robust grievance redressal system to address the complaints and concerns related to your Citibank credit card. It has 4 levels of escalation.

If you did not receive a response from Citibank or are not satisfied with the response you received, you can approach the Banking Ombudsman appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The details for the Banking Ombudsman are available on the Citibank official website or on the RBI website.

FAQs

1. What is the Citi credit card customer care number?

The Citi credit card customer care number is 1860 210 2484.

2. How to know the balance of my Citibank credit card?

You can use any of the following methods to know the balance on your Citi credit card;

Reach out using the ‘Ask Me’ option on the official website.

Call customer care on 1860 210 2484.

Send an SMS to Citi credit card customer care by typing CARDBAL<your Citibank credit card’s last four digits>