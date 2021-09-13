RBI cautions members of public about KYC frauds

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned members of public against frauds being perpetrated by fraudsters under the garb of KYC (know your customer) updation.
The central bank, in a statement, said members of public should not share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc. with unidentified persons or agencies.
Further, such details should not be shared through unverified/ unauthorised websites or applications. In case they receive any such requests, customers are requested to get in touch with their bank/ branch.
RBI’s caution comes as it has been receiving complaints/ reports about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation.
The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication such as calls, SMSs, emails, by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account / login details/ card information, PIN, OTP, etc. or install some unauthorised/ unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication.
The central bank said such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze/ block/closure. Once customer shares information over call/ message/ unauthorised application, fraudsters get access to customer’s account and defraud him/ her, it added.
The RBI also clarified that while the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to undertake periodic updation of KYC. It said the process of periodic updation of KYC being simplified to a large extent.
Further, REs have been advised that in respect of customer accounts where periodic updation of KYC is due and pending as on date, no restrictions on operations of such account shall be imposed till December 31, 2021, for this reason alone, unless warranted under instructions of any regulator/ enforcement agency/court of law, etc.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...