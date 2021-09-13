RBI cautions members of public about KYC frauds

The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned members of public against frauds being perpetrated by fraudsters under the garb of KYC (know your customer) updation.

The central bank, in a statement, said members of public should not share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc. with unidentified persons or agencies.

Further, such details should not be shared through unverified/ unauthorised websites or applications. In case they receive any such requests, customers are requested to get in touch with their bank/ branch.

RBI’s caution comes as it has been receiving complaints/ reports about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation.

The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication such as calls, SMSs, emails, by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account / login details/ card information, PIN, OTP, etc. or install some unauthorised/ unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication.

The central bank said such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze/ block/closure. Once customer shares information over call/ message/ unauthorised application, fraudsters get access to customer’s account and defraud him/ her, it added.

Periodic KYC updation

The RBI also clarified that while the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to undertake periodic updation of KYC. It said the process of periodic updation of KYC being simplified to a large extent.

Further, REs have been advised that in respect of customer accounts where periodic updation of KYC is due and pending as on date, no restrictions on operations of such account shall be imposed till December 31, 2021, for this reason alone, unless warranted under instructions of any regulator/ enforcement agency/court of law, etc.