Get assured returns up to 7.25% by investing in a Bajaj Finance FD

The start of any month is a good time to plan investments, especially as most individuals just receive their monthly salaries. When looking at investment options, it is essential to prioritize safety of deposit, while also ensuring consistent returns.

When it comes to growing your savings, a fixed deposit can be a great option that offers the benefits of growth and safety for the investor. As one of the risk-free investment avenues, Bajaj Finance FD is a failsafe investment avenue that posits a solid safeguard on your savings.

As a trusted brand in India, Bajaj Finance offers the best benefits in this traditional investment vehicles, and these benefits are yours to avail, with a minimum deposit of Rs. 25,000. Here is a look at reasons to lock into attractive FD interest rates up to 7.25% with a Bajaj Finance online FD.

Higher growth of savings

Higher FD interest rates help in increasing the growth of your savings, which is why you must lock into the right FD rates. With greater growth of savings, you can be assured of an unmatched assurance of growth.

By investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, individuals below 60 years of age can earn interest rates up to 7%, with an additional rate benefit of 0.10%. Senior citizens can accrue 0.25% more returns on their deposits, which enables them to grow their corpus easily.

To understand the growth of your savings, let’s assume you invest an amount of Rs. 3,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD for 5 years. See the table below to know the returns on your savings, for different customer categories.

Customer Category Investment amount (Rs.) Tenor (Years) Interest rate % Interest Payout (Rs.) Maturity Amount (Rs.) Non senior

Citizen (Offline) 300000 5 7.00% 120766 420766 Non senior

Citizen (Online) 300000 5 7.10% 122735 422735 Senior citizen

(Offline/Online) 300000 5 7.25% 125704 425704

As you can see, senior citizens get to earn higher returns on their deposits, regardless of the mode of investment.

Convenient investment process

Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is now easier than ever, with an end-to-end paperless process that lets you lock into prevailing high FD interest rates, from the comfort of your home. You can save yourself the trouble of waiting in lengthy queues and processing elaborate paperwork.

What’s more, individuals below 60 years, can even avail an additional interest rate benefit of 0.10% by investing in a Bajaj Finance Online FD account.

Peace of Mind

Bajaj Finance has the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which indicate default-free experience and complete safety of your deposit.

You can easily choose tenors from 12 to 60 months, and you can use FD return calculator to know the returns on your deposit, beforehand. This easy tool can help you plan your investments better, by helping you select the tenors, and also the interest payout frequency.

Access to emergency funds with Loan against FD

A fixed deposit also works as a reliable backup plan in case of emergencies. You can liquidate the cash anytime after a brief initial lock-in period of 3 months. However, liquidating your investments may hit the returns on your deposit. To avoid such a scenario, consider availing an easy Loan against FD to fund your emergencies easily. With a straightforward and simple loan approval process, you can easily avail a loan amount of up to 75% of your FD value.

Monthly FDs with Systematic Deposit Plan

Those who are unable to raise an upfront amount for investing in a Fixed Deposit, can consider saving with Systematic Deposit Plan (or SDP). SDP is an industry-first monthly savings plan that lets you start saving with just Rs. 5000 per month. With Monthly Maturity Scheme variant for monthly returns and Single Maturity Scheme variant for lumpsum returns, you can look at growing your savings as per your convenience. This monthly savings scheme works best for salaried individuals looking to save more with small monthly contributions, while getting assured returns.

Thus, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can help you structure your investments better, and make your savings grow without any risk. Make a smart investment choice today and choose to lock into prevailing high FD interest rates, to grow your corpus easily.