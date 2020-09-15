Intel vPro® Platform: Built for Business as Usual (in Unusual Times)

The changing nature of work and the increasing remote workforce means your business needs technologies to support remote work and and protect against increasingly sophisticated threats. If your PC fleet is built on Intel vPro® platform-enabled devices, you likely already have what you need to keep your remote PCs up and running. With the Intel vPro platform, you have a great tool that can solve real problems right now, across all your devices.

The Intel vPro platform is a suite of hardware and technology that forms the building blocks for business computing. System manufacturers utilize these building blocks and contribute computing expertise to deliver notebooks, desktops, workstations, and other computing appliances that are optimized for the modern workplace.

Make remote & distributed it your strength

The Intel vPro® platform increases the scale and type of issues you can resolve remotely, saving you time, money, and resources that can be invested in developing innovating, differentiated solutions. The platform’s core value is in its enhanced remote IT support, even for devices that are outside the firewall, powered off, unattended, suffering from OS issues, or suffering from issues that cannot be fixed using software-only tools.

This enables efficient proactive and reactive maintenance of computing endpoints. This is critical given the current rate of technology change, where software patches are common and often necessary at all layers in the stack. The Intel vPro® platform provides full OS-independent, cloud based remote control for thousands of endpoints over wired or wireless connections, inside or outside the corporate firewall enabling wake and patch, system reimaging and recovery, and other common situations for business devices.

As a result, systems based on the Intel vPro® platform can lower costs by reducing on-site repairs, increasing computing uptime, reducing disruption caused by updates, and enabling IT to reach distributed workforces and devices. This kind of modern manageability is critical for businesses, as a well-maintained PC is a more secure PC.

Hardware-enhanced security to stride confidently into an ever-changing world

Exclusive to the Intel vPro® platform, Intel® Hardware Shield delivers built-in PC security features for protection below-the-OS, security virtualization/platform isolation, and advanced threat detection to help keep business data secure.

Intel® Hardware Shield reduces the attack surface of a system by locking down system-critical resources to help prevent malicious code injection from compromising the OS, ensuring your OS runs on legitimate hardware, and delivering hardware-to-OS security reporting to enable enforcement of a comprehensive security policy. In addition, Intel® Hardware Shield offers advanced threat protection features that can perform active memory scanning, improving the detection of advanced threats while reducing false positives and minimizing performance impact.

Intel® Transparent Supply Chain confirms component authenticity, and the Intel vPro® platform provides hardware support for a variety of security services within the operating systems.

A platform that makes business easier

The Intel® vPro platform means less downtime, faster issue resolution, and greater customer satisfaction. Intel vPro® platform-based systems are easier to manage and resolving IT issues is less stressful for both clients and technicians. This makes working with your company a more productive and pleasant experience, improving customer and employee satisfaction.

Get future-proof performance on a stable, well-known platform

The latest Intel® vPro® processors provide the business-class performance and responsiveness businesses need to be productive, plus integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for fast, reliable connectivity, elite desktop performance, long mobile battery life, and a host of other innovative features to keep employees productive.

Performance is also about having the right device for the job. Intel vPro® brand compliant systems are available in a variety of form factors. This includes thin and light mobile systems with great battery life, small form factor desktops for elegant workspaces, and workstations that support a rich computing environment. This comprehensive offering results in a great user experience, empowering worker productivity.

The Intel® Stable IT Platform Program also helps businesses have a smooth IT experience, with virtually zero changes to key platform components and drivers for at least 15 months or until the next generational release. This helps a business avoid network or software compatibility problems that may arise when deploying less stable computing infrastructure. Intel validates multiple versions of Windows 10 on any given generation of the platform, allowing businesses to better manage OS transitions and take advantage of extended support from Microsoft for any given OS release. Intel® SIPP includes full platform validation support for additional (post Time to Market) Windows* 10 Enterprise SAC releases; including up to 2 previous OS releases (1019).

Summary

Keeping your people productive is good for your business. It’s also good for people who want to continue with business as usual. Whether learning, collaborating, or working solo, most people prefer to be unencumbered by technology challenges. With the Intel vPro platform, you have the built-in technologies to maintain PC efficiency and uptime, protect your corporate assets, and keep your people connected and productive.

