One of the biggest egg processing facilities in India is SKM Egg Products Export (India) Limited, which is located in Erode, Tamil Nadu, India. The Associate sector of TIDCO, SKM, was established in 1995 by a driven businessman and has since developed into one of the biggest producers of egg powder worldwide.

When compared to the same quarter in the previous year, Sales increased by 141 per cent to Rs. 178 Cr; PBT increased by 10 times to Rs.36 Cr. The company’s turnover, PBT, general reserve, export volume, and other important financial metrics all reached their all-time highs in FY 22–23.

Aside from producing numerous egg products including egg powder, pasteurised egg liquid, egg cubes, and eggpro energy protein drink, the firm boasts a capacity to process more than two million eggs per day, yielding an incredible 7500 tonnes of egg powder annually. There are three subcategories under the egg powder category: whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg albumen powder. In addition to various European nations, Japan, Russia, and other Middle Eastern nations, the company sells its goods to 24 additional nations, generating significant amounts of precious foreign cash for India.

SKM Eggs is a registered business in accordance with EU regulations; its production facility was built and its equipment was installed in strict accordance with regulations; its product line is superior in terms of functionality, blends well with other ingredients, and is frequently used in a variety of food applications. Modern, fully automated facilities with cutting-edge machinery are used to process the eggs. Positive pressure is kept in the sterile areas of the factory and the entire building is air-conditioned.

The enterprise has produced positive financial results for the first 9 months, and the fiscal year 2022–2023 will be regarded as the turning point in its 27-year history. CEO and MD of the company Mr. SKM Shree Shivkumar is still optimistic about egg powder demand and under his direction, the business expanded to export to several nations and saw a significant increase in annual sales from 3500 MT to 7500 MT. The firm also produces additional egg products including Pasteurized Egg Liquid, Egg Cubes, and Eggpro energy protein drink. Along with ongoing efforts to reduce costs, a significant improvement in its market-driven economy is the key to these remarkable achievements. Prudent capex projects for solar energy and plant modernisation with MoFPI funding are two significant sources of support.

SKM Egg Products is continuously climbing the technological ladder by making result-driven capital expenditures in poultry farms. A 50 crore rupee environment control system for poultry cages along with Bio-Gas Facility, which cost Rs. 20 crores, would reduce green house gas emissions and make the plant environmentally friendly and self-sufficient. This waste disposal facility not only provides you with a very good amount of green energy but also generates excellent income through organic manure and eliminates any social annoyances. The company’s CEO is still optimistic and convinced that future financial years will be successful for all stakeholders.

