Working smart in times of pandemic

A crushing blow for airports
Covid 19; this global pandemic has completely changed the way we see the world today. From the way we interact with friends and family, to the way we work, everything has undergone a complete change. To combat the pandemic and stay safe, we have moved from large get-togethers to online weddings. From conference room discussions to virtual video conferences, everything is different from how it once was.
Many organizations, startups and SME’s have evolved and moved to a remote working culture, and the same comes with its own set of challenges. Poor connectivity and technological challenges have created many difficulties for both companies and employees.
There are also issues of comfort as a means of boosting productivity. This is where Lenovo has come up with many technological solutions that can help mitigate the challenges faced by companies today. Today, however, there are many ergonomic keyboards and mice, bigger and more eye-friendly monitors and many other solutions offered by leading tech brands that have helped tremendously in enhancing productivity. They also offer many wireless display and input solutions which enable remote workers and digital nomads to deliver their best.
While many laptops today do come with built-in cameras, speakers and microphones, they are often not cut out for high speed video conferencing. This is where accessories come into the picture.
For those who spend more than an hour daily on web conferences and calls, it is best to enhance your laptop’s built-in capabilities with specially designed accessories. These gadgets can enhance the audio, video and overall collaborative capabilities of your Laptops.
Lenovo ThinkSmart View: This is a dedicated 720p HD Webcam with a wide angle view. It also comes with a privacy shutter and a dual-array 360° microphone.
Lenovo VoIP 360 Camera Speaker: This is a portable device designed specifically for web conferences. Comes with a privacy enabled hi-res 360° camera, ° speakers and a multi-directional microphone with noise-cancellation capabilities.
It is not enough to have the right equipment and software but also to have the right etiquette and courtesy for your colleagues and participants. Note these handy tips and they will help you for all your web conferences.
While technological solutions are indeed helping us to deal with modern day challenges of remote working, there are certain environmental and mental changes that we will ourselves have to do in order to ensure that we can deliver our best. Here are some quick tips that can help.
1) Segregate: The human mind loves to segregate between work and home. Make a separate space for working which is ideally different from your bedroom or any space where you usually relax.
2) Avoid the Clutter: Make sure that your work desk and your workspace by itself is neat and well-organized. Remember, cluttered workspaces can lead to unwanted disturbances and noises on web conferences.
3) Ergonomics Matter: This is perhaps the most important aspect of working at home. Make sure that your chair, desk and your laptop are ergonomically placed. This will ensure that your neck, back and more importantly your spine are not affected in the long run.
4) Don’t ignore Fitness: Working from home does not mean that you ignore your physical health. In fact, this may be a good time to try a stand-up desk or even a treadmill with a work laptop setup.
5) Make Work Easier for your Eyes: Spending long hours on your PC or Laptop can be taxing for your eyes and can have serious consequences in the long run. Moreover, our lives today revolve around several different screens; smartphones, laptops, televisions and more. All of them have an effect on our eyes as they emit blue light frequencies which can damage our retinas. The good news here is that this can be prevented. Here’s how:
6) Know when to Unplug: While working from home can at times be hard, it is important that one knows when to disconnect and take a break. Take a walk during your lunch break, maybe even a power nap. You can also take time off and talk to family or friends for some time to get your mind off things and refresh. Remember, you do all this work to have a better, relaxing and more comfortable lifestyle with your loved ones. And at this juncture, you can really spend a lot of time with them.
