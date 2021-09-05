Why tax transparency report enhances value

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Global tax environment has entered a new era of transparency. In today’s world, the focus on transparency is not just a legal requirement, but one of the cornerstones of long-term value propositions to deliver value to shareholders and society. Stakeholders’ growing demand for tax information from multinational companies necessitate the maintenance of maximum standards of tax transparency.
Tax Transparency Report (TTR) is an annual report providing an overview of tax strategy, governance and tax contributions made by a particular corporate group to the government. This helps to facilitate information about its contribution to economic development, improve stakeholder understanding of its business, build trust, ensure robust tax governance, improve transparency of tax payments and compliance with tax authorities. Thrust areas of a TTR encompasses company’s overall contribution towards economic development, its tax planning and sustainability under the current tax statutes, the tax governance and various strategies followed by the company in the form of substance and aligning the same with its commercial and business purpose, company’s contribution to government treasury in the form of various statutory taxes and levies, consolidated tax contribution summary for all group entities and the overall group tax strategy statement in compliance with tax laws of the jurisdictions where it operates.
International community has achieved great success in achieving tax transparency. Various countries worldwide have implemented robust standards prompting an unprecedented level of transparency in tax matters. For instance, Australia’s Board of Taxation developed a tax transparency code defining standard guidelines for businesses on public disclosure of tax information. Likewise, in Canada, the extractive companies are required to publicly disclose payments to governments, annually. The United Kingdom’s Finance Act 2016 requires large companies to publish an annual tax strategy in respect of activities relevant to UK taxation. Recently, the EU also laid down rules that require multinationals present in more than one country to publish the amount of taxes paid in each.
At present, there is no prescribed law that mandates the issue of TTRs in India; few companies provide a TTR. TTR is a voluntary effort aiming to maintain transparent dialogue with stakeholders on contributions made to public finances. Initially, preparation of TTRs may require strengthening of internal systems and processes, disclosure of group structures, tax data integration etc. which may result in increase in compliance costs of the enterprises as it may entail collation of more data, frame and disclose additional information to larger audiences. Nevertheless, the benefits reaped in the form of trust and reputational impact from decoding the enhanced knowledge about its business activities to its stakeholders and investors will outweigh all the initial encumbrances. Thus, voluntary publishing of TTRs is will be a useful tool for large corporate players, especially listed organisations, as they demonstrate a positive contribution to the country’s economy. Given the ever-increasing focus on tax transparency and with the ever-changing rules and laws in various jurisdictions across the globe, TTRs are the need of the hour.
(The authors are Partner and Director, respectively, at Nangia Andersen, a law firm)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...