On the campaign trail

This month, brands have used every opportunity — be it the World Environment Day or the Pride Month — to show they care about the planet and people. On the Uber app, you will find cars are the colours of the rainbow, and your shipment from Amazon are in boxes that carry the special tape with the pride flag of 11 colours reflecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

A wake up call

Tata Tea takes forward its #JaagoRe clarion call to spread awareness on climate change in its new campaign. In its 15th year, the Tata Tea Jaago Re commercial features actor Pankaj Tripathi being harangued by a kid. Created by Mullen Lintas, the TVC highlights the fact that while a few degrees of heat can disrupt the comfort in our home, we may still be callously apathetic about the rapid climate change the world is witnessing. The key message of the film — to pledge one’s support for the sake of the coming generation - is delivered through the lens of a child.

Choose wisely

Online matrimony service BharatMatrimony’s new campaign #BeChoosy is based on the insight that men tend to be picky when it comes to choosing a woman to marry, but women are still pressured by society to accept quickly. The campaign neatly reverses the situation, showing a family, having a strange conversation with the groom just after they’ve met a girl’s family, pushing him to say yes to all the conditions put by the girl. Created by Wondrlab, it’s a hard-hitting message, because after all men aren’t generally put in that situation, and now they should know what women go through.

Focus on rewards

AirAsia India has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign, inviting flyers to become ‘Aviators’ and make the most of the benefits of the Tata Neu Pass rewards program. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign features three distinct films with quirky situations that bring alive the joy of being part of a family, and the power-packed benefits offered by AirAsia India.