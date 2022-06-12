Driving consumer trust with digital experiences

Trust can make or break a brand. A new Adobe survey of over 5,000 Asia Pacific consumers and 900 business leaders finds a strong correlation between brand trust and consumer behaviour. Among APAC consumers, 66 per cent say they will stop purchasing from brands that break their trust, while 40 per cent plan to spend at least $1,000 more each year with trusted brands. Indian consumers stand out here as 48 per cent say they will spend over $ 1,000 on trusted brands, more than their peers in South East Asia (29 per cent), Australia (14 per cent) and New Zealand (8 per cent).

When asked whether they consider digital or in-person experiences to be more important in driving trust, a little more than a third of APAC consumers (35 per cent) favoured digital experiences in comparison to 23 per cent who say that in-person experiences are more important for enabling trust. India leads in comparison to other regions in APAC with maximum consumers (47 per cent) who prefer digital as opposed to in-person experiences.