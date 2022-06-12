Ecom in the metaverse

A new destination for commerce — COMEARTH — has launched in the Metaverse. NFTICALLY, global Web 3 e-commerce SaaS platform has opened COMEARTH, a 3D immersive virtual environment. In COMEARTH, brands, enterprises, content creators, and celebrities will be able to purchase their virtual spaces/virtual real estate as COMEARTH’s "citizens" and launch e-Commerce experiences for their customers, consumers and followers. Reports suggest the metaverse has the potential to be a $13 trillion ecosystem within a decade.

