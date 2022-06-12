Ecom in the metaverse

A new destination for commerce — COMEARTH — has launched in the Metaverse. NFTICALLY, global Web 3 e-commerce SaaS platform has opened COMEARTH, a 3D immersive virtual environment. In COMEARTH, brands, enterprises, content creators, and celebrities will be able to purchase their virtual spaces/virtual real estate as COMEARTH’s "citizens" and launch e-Commerce experiences for their customers, consumers and followers. Reports suggest the metaverse has the potential to be a $13 trillion ecosystem within a decade.
Published on
June 12, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.