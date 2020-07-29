Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring system now available on 1mg

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Medical devices and healthcare company Abbott Laboratories has made its continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre Pro, available through online pharmacy platform 1mg, a move aimed at giving people living with diabetes better access to the product.
People living with diabetes can upload a doctor’s prescription onto the site and purchase the product and get the services of a trained technician to administer it onto the skin, the back of the upper arm to be precise.
While Abbott did not divulge the price details, the 1mg site pegged the product, comprising a sensor and an applicator, at ₹1,999. There would be an additional cost of about ₹590 for the services of the trained technician, according to a person familiar with the service.
On buying the product from the 1mg site, the person would be provided ‘phlebotomy services’ (access to people trained in taking blood from the vein, usually from the arm). This trained person can help the patient administer the sensor (larger than a ₹10 coin) on the back of the upper arm, the company explained.
Launched in India in 2015, the product does not involve pricking one’s finger for a drop of blood to check sugar levels, as is done with a traditional blood glucose monitor. “The system continuously measures glucose in interstitial fluid through a small (5mm long, 0.4mm wide) filament that is inserted just under the skin. It records glucose levels every 15 minutes, capturing up to 1,340 glucose readings over 14 days, thus giving the treating doctor comprehensive data for a complete glucose profile of their patient,” the company had said when it launched the product.
The sensor — which is water-resistant, disposable and is held in place with a self-adhesive pad on the upper arm for 14 days — requires no other patient interaction with it. The sensor takes readings for two weeks and gives an “ambulatory glucose profile” for 90 days, allowing a doctor to help the patient manage their blood sugar, a spokesperson added.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...