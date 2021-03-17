Adani Transmission wins second package of MP project

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Adani Transmissionon Tuesday won the auction for the second package of Madhya Pradesh’s intra-state electricity transmission infrastructure project.
In the reverse auction held by REC Ltd., the firm placed a levelised tariff bid of ₹132.65 crore, the lowest among the four bidders. Power Grid Corporation of India bid at ₹146.3 crore, the highest among the bidders, among whom were also Sterlite Grid Twenty-Eight and Dilip Buildcon.
Last week, Adani Transmission had the first package of the same tender at a levelised tariff bid of ₹142.98 crore. Power Grid Corporation had bid at ₹159.86 crore, higher than Sterlite Grid 12 and Dilip Buildcon , the two other bidders.
The transmission works under the second package will be spread over the area of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPMKVCL) and Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPOKWVCL). The project involves the construction of three 220/132kV substations, one 220/33kV substation and fourteen 132kV substations.
The transmission works under the first package will be spread over the area of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPKWVCL) and Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPMKVCL). The project involves the construction of one 400kV gas insulated substation, two 220/132kV substations, one 220/33kV substation, eleven 132kV substations and two 132/33kV gas insulated substations.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...