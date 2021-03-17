Adani Transmission wins second package of MP project

Adani Transmissionon Tuesday won the auction for the second package of Madhya Pradesh’s intra-state electricity transmission infrastructure project.

In the reverse auction held by REC Ltd., the firm placed a levelised tariff bid of ₹132.65 crore, the lowest among the four bidders. Power Grid Corporation of India bid at ₹146.3 crore, the highest among the bidders, among whom were also Sterlite Grid Twenty-Eight and Dilip Buildcon.

Last week, Adani Transmission had the first package of the same tender at a levelised tariff bid of ₹142.98 crore. Power Grid Corporation had bid at ₹159.86 crore, higher than Sterlite Grid 12 and Dilip Buildcon , the two other bidders.

The transmission works under the second package will be spread over the area of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPMKVCL) and Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPOKWVCL). The project involves the construction of three 220/132kV substations, one 220/33kV substation and fourteen 132kV substations.

The transmission works under the first package will be spread over the area of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPKWVCL) and Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPMKVCL). The project involves the construction of one 400kV gas insulated substation, two 220/132kV substations, one 220/33kV substation, eleven 132kV substations and two 132/33kV gas insulated substations.