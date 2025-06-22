The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped ₹1,62,288.06 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers, while TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their market valuation last week.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged ₹54,055.96 crore to ₹11,04,469.29 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹50,070.14 crore, taking its valuation to ₹19,82,033.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹38,503.91 crore to ₹15,07,281.79 crore while that of Infosys was up ₹8,433.06 crore to ₹6,73,751.09 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank climbed ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore and that of State Bank of India gained ₹3,212.86 crore to ₹7,10,399.75 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance fell ₹17,876.42 crore to ₹5,62,175.67 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped ₹4,613.06 crore to ₹12,42,577.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever was down ₹3,336.42 crore to ₹5,41,557.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India dipped ₹1,106.88 crore to ₹5,92,272.78 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Published on June 22, 2025