Adi Godrej to step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) said that Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of GIL, effective October 1. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL. Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of GIL, will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Commenting on the announcement, Adi said, “It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company. I am grateful to our Board for their support and guidance; to all our team members whose passion, commitment, and hard work has driven our success; and to all our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations.”