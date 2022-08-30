ADP celebrates 23 years in India

ADP India, a leading provider of Human Resources Management software and services, recently celebrated its annual day in Pune, rejoicing the shrouded flagship event of commitment, collaboration, and growth. Over 1,700 associates united to celebrate the day after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 1999, 102 associates had established operations in India. Today, ADP has tremendously grown, boasting a family of over 10,500 associates.

Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP Pvt. Ltd. said, “If there was one thing that I missed in the last couple of years, it was celebrating in person with my ADP family. This spectacle exemplifies the value, heart, life, resilience, and compassion that our associates add to the purpose of ADP – to always design better ways to work for our associates and clients.”

The organization also announced a new ADP Cycling Club in-line with its ongoing attention to associate well-being and further amplify the efforts towards helping create a cleaner, sustainable environment.

Dr. Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice President and Head of HR, ADP India said, “We are confident that through the commitment, innovation, and support of ADPeers, we will persist as the industry leaders. This is a celebration of us winning as one, and ADP India will continue to sustain a supportive, inclusive and progressive environment for our diverse associates”.