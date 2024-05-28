Flam, an AI-powered mixed reality (MR) publishing platform, has raised ₹38 crore ($4.5 million) in a pre-series A funding round. This round saw participation from Turbostart, AI-focused Twin Ventures, Alphatron Capital, and notable angel investors, along with several family offices.

Existing backers such as SF-based Inventus Capital Partners, SVQ, and 9Unicorns have also invested in this round.

The funds will support Flam’s global expansion into North America, Europe, and the MENA region.

The platform offers a scalable, device-agnostic MR platform with advanced AI-driven features, enabling seamless content publishing and comprehensive analytics for marketers.

The platform has already hosted global brands including Britannia, Netflix, Wargaming, AJIO, Heeramandi, WPP, and Indian politician, Shashi Tharoor.

Flam’s MR technology transforms print, OOH, TV, and digital advertisements into engaging, immersive experiences for consumers.

“Content has been evolving over decades and now transitioning into MR experiences. Our platform is dedicated to making MR accessible to the masses. Following the viral success of Britannia’s MR ad featuring Ranveer Singh, we’ve attracted interest from 100s of global brands across various industries. Just like video ads, MR will become permanent in the brand’s marketing strategies worldwide,” said Shourya Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of Flam.

“We haven’t come across any other platform exposing consumers to MR so effortlessly. Flam eliminates friction - with no need for headsets, app downloads, or web AR, making MR accessible through a simple link embedded anywhere – social media, websites, and even offline channels. Imagine YouTube, but for mixed reality facilitating the viral spread of MR content, driving more users to the platform,” said Ganesh Raju, Founder of Turbostart.

The optimization of 3D graphics rendering ensures a seamless user experience. Flam’s device-agnostic platform operates smoothly on all Android and iOS mobile devices, enabling rapid creation and deployment of MR content. Marketers benefit from features like redirection buttons, user journey tracking, and comprehensive analytics.