Portl, a digital fitness and wellness technology startup, has secured $3 million funding in a round led by Bharat Innovation Fund. The company intends to increase its product range and customer base in India and overseas.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital and new investor T-Hub Foundation.

Portl was founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta, Vishal Chandapeta and Armaan Kandhari. The company said its flagship offering, the Portl Studio, integrates artificial intelligence to provide personalised fitness and wellness experiences at users’ homes, luxury hotels and gyms. The Smart Mirror has a 43-inch 4K screen, embedded bio-sensors, HD cameras, and edge-AI processing with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to provide real-time form feedback, health monitoring, and telemedicine integrations, the company said.

“At Portl, we are dedicated to reimagining personalised fitness through state-of-the-art technology,” said Gupta, who is the CEO of Portl. “We are dedicated to revolutionising personalised fitness with cutting-edge technology. This latest funding round validates our vision and commitment to making health and fitness accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. By integrating advanced AI and innovative hardware, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals seamlessly and effectively, delivering personalised experiences at scale and providing people the opportunity to adopt healthier lifestyles with ease.”

Portl’s AI personalisation engine provides customised workout plans suited to fitness levels, daily performance, and preferences in real-time, the company said. It is designed for various hardware platforms, from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs, it added.

(With inputs from BL intern Nivasini Azagappan)