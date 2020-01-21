Alibaba Cloud gets Trusted Partner Network Certification

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced that it is the first public cloud vendor in the world to obtain the prestigious Trusted partner Network (TPN) certification.

To secure this certification from TPN , Alibaba Cloud’s solutions, had to undergo very stringent auditing and evaluation processes. A number of Alibaba’s solutions that are suited to the entertainment industry were tested, including : Object storage service, Express Connect, Cloud Storage Gateway and and Key Management Service.

The TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the MPAA and CDSA, its goal is to help companies to ensure content security, prevent leaks breaches and hacks of movies and TV shows before they are released, by creating a single central global directory of ‘trusted partner’ vendor.

Commenting on this certification, Alex Li, GM of Alibaba Cloud South Asia, said, "With such high value and sensitive assets to protect, production houses are naturally drawn to the solutions that offer the highest level of security. It also acknowledges the dependability, flexibility and scalability of our cloud-based platform."