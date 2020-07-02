Amit Raje to lead M&A at Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group has appointed Amit Raje as Executive Vice-President – Partnerships & Alliances. He will be responsible for leading M&A and Investor Relations.

Raje will report to Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group.

“Amit will drive growth and profitability by forging partnerships and alliances to help our high-potential businesses scale up and deliver technology that strengthens our market position. He will also enhance investor engagement and work closely with our businesses to create value for our shareholders,” said a company statement.

Raje joins Mahindra Group from Goldman Sachs, where he was the Managing Director in the Principal Investing Area.

Commenting on the appointment, Shah said: “Partnerships & Alliances will play a pivotal role in implementing our growth strategy and we are delighted to have Amit on board. Amit’s expertise and vast knowledge will help enhance value for all our stakeholders. He is bringing not just his deep domain expertise but also a strong value and purpose focus, that blends well with our Group’s Rise philosophy.”

Raje has a cumulative experience of over 23 years in Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and as a political analyst. He had varied experience with Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, the alternative asset arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Deloitte & Co in the Transaction Advisory Services. He is a postgraduate from Mumbai University and an MBA with a specialisation in Finance & Private Equity, from the London Business School.