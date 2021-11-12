APM Terminals Pipavav Q2 net dips 13% to ₹45.3 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port) on Friday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year dip in net profit at ₹45.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The private port operator had posted a net profit of ₹52 crore in Q2FY21, according to a release.
The revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹194.7 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to ₹182.7 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, for the quarter was at ₹109 crore, as against ₹102.9 crore achieved during the same quarter last year, it said.
The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 157,048 TEUs, while the bulk business was at 1.39 metric tons (MT), it said, adding the liquid business during the quarter was recorded at 0.19 MT.
Besides, as many as 7,814 cars were handled under Roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) category for the quarter under review, it said.
According to the release, during the quarter under review, APM Terminals Pipavav became the first port to be connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) with the completion of high-rise overhead electrification of the port rail yard.
By switching to electrical loco, the port will also be able to offer environment-friendly, long-haul, high-volume freight rail transport that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it said, adding the port also loaded 100th LPG rake in less than a year of installation.
